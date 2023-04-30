 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

What's keeping RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka up at night?

Pavan Lall
Apr 30, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

Irreverent tycoon and chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, on what keeps him until 3 am, why he won't ever open a restaurant and his formula for running a large corporation.

Chairman of $3.6 billion RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka.

When billionaire Harsh Goenka agreed to meet at his offices in Worli, Mumbai, a few weeks ago, he had a condition: masks would have to be worn. At the time the request seemed unusual, maybe even eccentric, but at the present time, given the sudden resurgence of the coronavirus, it would appear almost clairvoyant. Goenka, 65, who used to come to office every day before the lockdowns, says he now only attends twice a week but is working harder than ever, thanks to digital mediums.

We catch up on the fifth floor at RPG House in an elegantly-appointed, art-filled lounge that adjoins his corner office – where there's an early painting by master S.H. Raza that was presented to Goenka. I'm seated right in front of a series of small sculptures depicting the life stages of a politician. Birth, rise and then passing. In the end, only the hat remains.

Goenka, clad in white half-sleeved shirt and dark trousers and an all-black watch that was presented to him by his mother, is indeed masked up, as am I.  Goenka is prolific on social media and makes no bones about his passion for food and art and I break the ice by asking if he will ever start a restaurant or an art gallery. His response: "I don't like to mix business with passion."

Master of reviews