PNB International Ltd to TopsGrup's Rahul Nanda in London court: You've got the money, now pay up the GBP 15.72 million you owe us

Danish Khan
Apr 15, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

After several appearances in court in 2022 (he was declared bankrupt on July 21, 2022), Rahul Nanda appeared in a London court again last month where he faced new allegations of non-disclosure. The court was told that between 2018 and 2020, Dr Nanda and his family members have received close to £9 million, which he never disclosed.

At the peak of his career Rahul Nanda was the toast of Page 3 parties in Mumbai. The owner of India’s celebrity security agency TopsGrup, he also made it to the Sunday Times Rich List in 2012 when his net worth was pegged at £168 million. A decade later, Nanda is now doing the rounds of the courts in London where he is being pursued by Punjab National Bank International Limited (PNBIL) to recover a judgment debt of £15.72 million.

After several appearances in court in 2022, Nanda appeared again in court last month where he faced new allegations of non-disclosure. The court was told that between 2018 and 2020, Dr Nanda and his family members have received close to £9 million, which he never disclosed. Moreover, in court filings, Nanda claims to have a monthly household income of only £4,700 but lives with his wife in a hotel suite in London designed for long stay.

PNBIL claims that Nanda’s conduct is fit to be referred to a high court judge for failure to disclose crucial financial information required to enforce the judgment debt. He faces serious allegations of not disclosing at least nine bank accounts in India, UK, and UAE (which includes Barclays, HDFC, ICICI, HSBC accounts), failing to disclose funds received from TopsGrup, his personal income-tax returns, and details of his assets. In summary, PNBIL claims that Nanda received millions of pounds from various sources, which has been not disclosed while the judgment debt remains unpaid.

Also in focus is Nanda’s holiday to Dubai in February-March 2022. During an earlier examination in court, he had admitted that he was in Dubai, but when pressed for how the trip was funded (the creditor has the right to ask judgment debtor for sources of funds to explain big-ticket expenses), Nanda backtracked and claimed that he hasn't left the UK since December 2020.