5 Books on Mughal influence and intermingling

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Apr 08, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

Plus, the Amar Chitra Katha titles on Babur, Akbar, and Shah Jahan, as well as tales from the Mughal court involving Birbal and Tansen, among others.

It may be tempting to think of the Mughals as standing apart from empires before and after them, and alien to the land they ruled for centuries. But this is clearly not the case. (Photo by Abhilash Mishra via Pexels)

There’s no lack of books on India between the sixteenth and eighteenth centuries. Shelves groan with narratives about people, places, and events, political and economic histories, detailed monographs, and cultural studies on art, architecture, music, cuisine and more. This vast library is in itself a testament to the lasting impact of the Mughal empire.

Some of the more interesting volumes deal with themes of influence and intermingling. It may be tempting to think of the Mughals as standing apart from empires before and after them, and alien to the land they ruled for centuries. This is clearly not the case, whether it comes to the Mughals or any other imperial dynasty.

Writing of Sanjay Subrahmanyam’s notion of “connected history”, David Shulman says that this way of looking envisions a world that is “densely textured” and “profoundly interlocking in causal processes”. Many works have, in their own fashion, dealt with these textures and processes.

In Culture of Encounters, for instance, Audrey Truschke illustrates the ways in which the Mughals engaged with Sanskrit texts and ideas and, in turn, how Sanskrit intellectuals participated in this demand for Indian narratives. Among the cross-cultural endeavours she highlights are the translations of the Mahabharata and Ramayana into Persian and the composition of the Akbarnamah.