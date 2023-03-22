 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Family businesses – the threads of India’s robust socio-economic fabric

Mar 22, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

The Indian Family Business Awards in its first edition post its phenomenal success in 2021, is back with its second edition – Indian Family Businesses Awards 2022, presented by Moneycontrol, co-created with Waterfield Advisors.

Indian family businesses, existent for centuries, have in fact been the pivot of transformation of the Indian Economy. Independence and the partition, forced many a family to start new enterprises as a mean of survival and, lo and behold, these soon emerged as the growth engines of the economy. And it does not stop there – they have contributed to the overall growth of the nation and her people – be it in terms of employment, technology, education or, simply put, general upliftment of society - in building a robust socio-economic fabric.

This became more pronounced since the liberalization of the economy in the 1990s, when the doors opened for international collaborations and free transfer of technology. A whole new generation of entrepreneurs came into existence and thrived, making the nation progress such that it is now gearing up to a target of a 5 trillion economy within the next few years.

Indian family businesses, today are valued at almost 70 lakh crore Indian rupees – which bears testimony to their contribution to the growth, nay, growing Indian Economy. While the Indian Economy is expected to hit this milestone by 2026, one can only assume the growth of the Indian Family Businesses and their contribution to cross many a milestone in the socio-economic growth.

However, the influx of the multinational giants into the country took away the spotlight from the home-grown businesses. There seems to be a general disposition that the overseas companies have brought in prosperity to the country, and that has, over the years, put the family businesses in the shadows.