How to use ChatGPT and other generative AI for business and in life

Nivash Jeevanandam
Mar 26, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Example: ChatGPT can summarise lengthy articles and documents, which may be useful at firms that must assimilate a great deal of information swiftly.

AI chatbots can assist businesses in understanding and addressing customer pain points by searching the Internet for specific user queries and providing a quick summary of the relevant information. (Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

ChatGPT 3.5 released on November 30, 2022. ChatGPT 4 came out on March 14, 2023. Around the same time, Google opened up BARD to a limited group. New AI language models are garnering a lot of interest, but what can you actually do with them?

ChatGPT by OpenAI is a large language model that launched in November 2022 and can generate human-like text. While it has limitations (fact-checking is a big one), this adaptable artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot can handle tasks from customer service to drawing up a travel itinerary, and it's quickly becoming a go-to solution for businesses of all sizes.

In the past few months, the number of ChatGPT users has risen sharply: ChatGPT had more than 100 million monthly active users as of January 2023, Reuters reported. OpenAI's most popular project to date has been on the minds of folks globally, including those in charge of Google, Microsoft, and Meta. As a result, the AI language model has become the app with the fastest growth rate of all time, exceeding even TikTok.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has changed how people interact with artificial intelligence, with its advanced natural language processing (AI). ChatGPT has been trained on a vast quantity of text data to understand and reply to a wide range of topics like a person. Used correctly, ChatGPT could become a powerful tool with the potential to make people more productive and creative. It can answer questions, develop creative writing ideas, or help with everyday tasks.