Have you nominated yourself for the ICAI ‘40 under 40 Business Leaders Award’ yet? Find out the eligibility and nomination criteria

Chartered Accountants play a key role as torchbearers in nation building. They provide a solid foundation to the economy and with their financial expertise, they guide the nation in different financial and economy-related actions that strengthen the economy of the country and boost growth.

It’s time that we celebrate your contributions and thank you for inspiring so many others along the journey!

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is organising the event in association with CNBC-TV18 ‘40 Under 40 – CA Business Leaders Awards’ which recognises and rewards the onerous contributions of young and dynamic Chartered Accountants who are visibly and gradually changing the accounting profession and driving economic change across the industry and the nation by emerging as leaders in the profession.

On the eve of 75 years of India's Independence, ICAI in its flagship event will celebrate the spirit of excellence and hard work of 40 dynamic Chartered Accountants under the age of 40 who demonstrate leadership qualities.

In regard to this, we are inviting applications from prospective contenders.

Have you nominated yourself for the ICAI ‘40 under 40 Business Leaders Award’ yet? If not, it’s time to do it now!

The objective of the awards

The objective of the awards is to acknowledge the efforts of Chartered Accountants who have established themselves as exemplary role models in the industry and have created value for their company’s stakeholders on a sustainable basis.

Who can nominate for the awards?

All the ICAI members who can be considered as potential award recipients as per the below-mentioned criteria are invited to nominate themselves.

The awards seek to honour promising chartered accountants and thought leaders serving in the industry and business who possess leadership quality, excellent skills, enthusiasm, dedication and the ability to deliver the best that others strive to emulate.

If you believe that your innovative thinking, exemplary leadership and futuristic vision make you a leader in the profession, we request you to nominate yourself for the ICAI awards.

Who can make the nomination application?

Nomination application can be made by:

· Member himself or herself

· Any senior official from the same organization can nominate a deserving member

· An independent search committee can nominate a deserving member

Check eligibility criteria for nomination

You can nominate yourself for ‘40 Under 40 – CA Business Leaders Awards’ if you meet the below-mentioned eligibility criteria:

· Your minimum average business turnover in the last 3 years must be Rs. 2000 crores

· You must possess at least 7 years of total experience and at least 3 years in the current organisation

· You should be born on or after 01/10/1982 i.e. you should be below 40 years of age

· Your current designation must be either of these - Chairman / MD / President / CEO

· You should not be holding a Certificate of Practice (COP)

Please note: Nominations are open only for members serving in the industry and business.

What are the evaluation parameters?

While making the nomination application, you have to describe one effective project undertaken by you with the below-mentioned details.

· Specification of the project objectives

· Innovative methodology applied in its execution and implementation

· New digital technologies put to use

· Feasibility of the plan or project competency and relevance

· Risk involvement and mitigation strategy devised

· Value addition created for stakeholders and contribution to sustainability and reporting thereof

· Project execution effectiveness in terms of cost and timelines

Documents to submit with nomination application

While making the application, please submit the following documents:

· Last 3 years financial statements for turnover assessment

· Appointment letter for experience verification

· Supporting documents for verifying the information specified under the evaluation parameters

· Any other information as deemed necessary

After all the applications have been received, a jury will carefully assess and finalise the list of most deserving 40 under 40 chartered accountants. Selected candidates would be invited for the ICAI Awards and Leadership Summit 2022. The CA Business Leaders Townhall gala event will be exclusively for the professionals engaged in various industries sharing useful insights on vital matters of the economy.

The ICAI Awards are being recognised as one of the most prestigious awards amongst the CA fraternity. Be a part of this grant event by nominating yourself.

