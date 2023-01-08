 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exasperating he may be, but Elon Musk is a true iconoclast

Sundeep Khanna
Jan 08, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink and OpenAI (Chat GPT): Elon Musk is behind all of these ventures with the potential to change the world as we know it.

Elon Musk may not be the role model of future leadership, but he is signalling an end to an earlier era of leadership once canonized in the late Jack Welch of GE.

Let's face it. None of us really likes Elon Musk. He’s just too successful and too smug for that. But most of us also have a sneaking admiration for him, not just because he’s fabulously rich and can do almost anything he wants, but also because he is the man.

Nor is he a one-horse pony who got lucky on one punt. PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink and OpenAI (the company whose Chat GPT, launched last month, is already creating waves and is valued at $29 billion): he is behind all of these ventures, each of which has the potential to change the world as we know it.

Aashish P. Sommaiyaa, CEO of White Oak Capital Management, summed up the importance of Musk in a recent interview: "I respect all mavericks because the world can be changed by mavericks; the world is never changed by people who operate within defined boundaries."

The problem is, mavericks also manage to rile people. So when Musk went and bought Twitter, all hell broke loose. First, he fired the entire top management of the company and laid off 50 percent of the staff. Next came changes in its business structure, including a $8 per month charge for the coveted blue tick.

The biggest uproar, though, came with Musk’s poll on Twitter asking respondents whether he should continue as the microblogging platform’s CEO. Reactions ranged from "Depends who you get to run it" to "I vote no. Because you show that you want to improve."

Eventually he was voted out by a majority of the 17 million who took the poll, and Musk, keeping his promise to honour its results, said he would step down the moment he found a replacement.