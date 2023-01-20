 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Checklist for investing in Mutual Funds

Jan 20, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

Here are some questions that you should consider, in the context of your unique financial situation and requirements.

The mutual fund industry has been mushrooming in recent times. Over the past 5 years, the AUM has doubled to cross Rs 39.88 lakh crore¹, as on December 31, 2022, and the number of accounts stood at 14.11 crore.  This certainly suggests that more people are investing in mutual funds than ever before. But did you know that, there are 44² AMFI-registered fund houses which together offer thousands of mutual fund schemes. In 2022 alone, a total of 155 new mutual fund schemes were launched until November 2022³. On the face of it, that can make choosing the right scheme difficult.

• Will this scheme enable me to meet my financial goals? Every investment we make must be mapped to a goal which we hope to achieve with the maturity corpus. So, first decide what your investment objective is and then make sure the scheme you choose has a good chance of matching it. For instance, if you are investing for your retirement, you should look for schemes that aim for growth over a longer period of time; if you plan to purchase a car next year, choose schemes which are better suited for short term.

• Will I be able to redeem my investment just in time to meet my goal? Some schemes, like Equity Linked Savings Schemes, have a lock in period. If you have a short term goal, ensure that the scheme you choose meets your investment horizon and your money is accessible when you need it. In debt schemes like liquid fund and overnight funds, you can get the redemption amount in your bank account sooner than other schemes.

• Am I comfortable with the risk of this scheme? Investors typically feel comfortable on a specific segment of the risk-return spectrum; some have a greater stomach for risk while others do not. Identify your risk profile and make sure that the investment strategy and portfolio of the scheme you choose is compatible with it.

• Have I understood the stated objective of this mutual fund scheme? Every scheme type invests in a specific asset class or proportions of certain asset classes. It will also have its own investment style and objectives. So, for instance, while a debt mutual fund scheme invests in fixed-income securities such as corporate bonds, government securities, treasury bills, etc., an equity mutual fund scheme invests in the stocks of a company. As a result, the kind of return that you can expect from these two schemes is different. Find out as much as you can about the scheme before you decide to invest so that there are no surprises later.