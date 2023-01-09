 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book excerpt | How ICICI Bank MD and CEO Sandeep Bakhshi set aside hierarchy, and reset culture

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
Jan 09, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

In calling up bankers four or five rungs junior to him, opening up the executive dining room and sharing credit, Sandeep Bakhshi marks a departure from the usual in many ways.

Sandeep Bakhshi, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Bank. (Photo: ICICI)

Having covered the banking sector for around 25 years, journalist Tamal Bandyopadhyay veers away from monetary policy and banking decision to focus on key bankers themselves, in his latest book Roller Coaster: An Affair with Banking.

Among the bankers whose quirks, stories, and leadership journeys Bandyopadhyay shares in the book are Uday Kotak, Sandeep Bakhshi, Amitabh Chaudhry, V. Vaidyanathan, C. Rangarajan, Bimal Jalan, Y.V. Reddy, D. Subbarao, Raghuram Rajan, Urjit Patel, Shaktikanta Das and ICICI managing director and CEO Sandeep Bakhshi—a section from the chapter on Bakhshi is excerpted here:

No Limelight Seeker

Unlike (Chanda) Kochhar, Bakhshi does not believe in grabbing the limelight. He did not take his salary in the COVID-hit financial year 2020–21, but the bank did not make this a public relations topic. The media got to know this only from the bank’s annual report for the year.

A journalist once told Bakhshi that he had done a fantastic job with the bank’s mobile banking app iMobile Pay, which was adjudged as one of the best in the world and far ahead of the competition in India. Bakhshi attributed this to the team at ICICI Bank. He reminded the journalist that the app was launched in 2008.

Bakhshi had taken the helm in 2018 after Kochhar was shown the door.