Alcohol free perfumes: Fragrances for teetotalers and attars for Ramadan

Irfan Amin Malik
Srinagar / Apr 16, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

In Kashmir, demand for non-alcoholic perfumes increases during Ramzan. What you need to know about the origins of attar, the most popular fragrances and where to buy attar in Jammu & Kashmir.

Some of the most popular attar fragrances sold in the markets of Kashmir are Janat ul Firdous, Oud, Fawakeh, Gulab, Chameli, Nargis, Musk, Chocolate, Banana, and Kesar. (Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

During the month of Ramzan, the fragrance of non-alcoholic perfumes wafts through the mosques and shrines of Kashmir. During the holy month the demand for non-alcoholic perfumes, also known as attars, goes up, as people who observe fasting prefer to apply attar, an oil-based natural perfume, before going for congregational prayers in mosques and shrines, a custom widely attributed to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The use of attar also increases during the festive occasion of Eid ul Fitr, when Muslims wear new clothes and apply attar, a natural perfume extracted from flowers, before going to offer grand prayers in a large gathering.

Where to buy the best attar in Jammu & Kashmir

The cramped and narrow lane that leads to the aptly-named Ranger Masjid Bohri Kadal in Srinagar's downtown is home to a variety of smells. A number of attar shops line the lane. Locals know this is among the best places to get attar at wholesale prices.