 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Farewell Lata Mangeshkar and Queen Elizabeth: Notable deaths in 2022

AFP
Dec 27, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6. She was 92. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. She was 96.

Lata Mangeshkar and Queen Elizabeth ll

From Queen Elizabeth II to Lata Mangeshkar, here are some of 2022's most notable deaths.

- January -

- 6: SIDNEY POITIER, 94, American movie star, the first black man to win an Oscar in 1964
- 13: JEAN-JACQUES BEINEIX, 75, French director of iconic 1980s film "Betty Blue"
- 15: NINO CERRUTI, 91, Italian fashion designer
- 20: MARVIN LEE ADAY aka MEAT LOAF, 74, US rocker of "Bat out of Hell" fame
- 22: THICH NHAT HANH, 95, Vietnamese Buddhist monk who introduced the West to mindfulness
- 23: THIERRY MUGLER, 73, French fashion designer

- February -

- 2: MONICA VITTI, 90, Italian leading lady and muse of director Michelangelo Antonioni
- 6: LATA MANGESHKAR, 92: legendary Bollywood singer
- 10: LUC MONTAGNIER, 89, French scientist who won Nobel medicine prize for his co-discovery of the HIV virus
- 17: IVAN REITMAN, 75, director of "Ghostbusters"

- March -
- 4: SHANE WARNE, 52, Australian cricketer who was one of the game's best-ever players
- 13: WILLIAM HURT, 71, American actor who won an Oscar for "Kiss of the Spider Woman"
- 23: MADELEINE ALBRIGHT, 84, first female US secretary of state (1997-2001)
- 25: TAYLOR HAWKINS, 50, drummer of the alternative US rock group Foo Fighters

- April -
- 6: VLADIMIR ZHIRINOVSKY, 75, Russian ultra-nationalist politician
- 13: MICHEL BOUQUET, 96, Celebrated French stage and screen actor

- May -