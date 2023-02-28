 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Fake LinkedIn profile of start up founder, generated by AI, gets funding offer in 24 hours

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

The man also mentions in the fake profile that he has been working on “building something new” for the past one month and also that he is from New York.

The man's fake profile and the message from an user who claimed he knows his former colleagues. (Image: roshanpateI/Twitter)

The Chief Executive Officer of a medical bill payment platform tested the reach and skill of Artificial Intelligence and generated a LinkedIn profile for a fake founder of a company using AI.

Roshan Patel shared his interesting experiment and its results on Twitter. For a founder named “Chad Smith”, Patel had a list of characteristics for the profile. Smith is a white male, an alumni of Stripe, a Stanford University dropout, a polymath and going through Y Combinator – a company that helps early-stage startups get launched.

And these fake details were enough for Patel to get a funding offer from a VC analyst in just 24 hours.

Patel also mentions in the fake profile that he has been working on “building something new” for the past one month and also that he is from New York.

“I created a fake LinkedIn profile of a founder. AI-generated white male face. Stripe alum. Stanford dropout. Going through YC. "Polymath". Within 24 hours, I had a VC to reach out to invest,” Patel tweeted with screenshots that are viral with 9 million views and thousands of likes.
He also shared a screenshot of the message he received from the potential investor.