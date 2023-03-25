 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsExpert Columns

Theta, a key to efficient options writing

Shubham Agarwal
Mar 25, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

A slight modification based on the speed of time value decay can add a lot of efficiency to option writing

FandO

Option writing (selling) is, by far, one of the most successful strategies ever.  Apart from all the statistical reasoning, the fact is that an option writer takes a trade with a negative profit profile (much higher risk vs reward). Successful, however, does not necessarily mean efficient. It is the efficient trading that brings along profitability.

To make option writing more efficient one needs to capitalise on the factor adding to the returns.

Time value decay is not a new thing. Option premium keeps reducing in value with the passage of time. As an option writer, it is beneficial as we have a sell position in the option and the value of it is reducing. So on the reruns front, we all know that it is the time value decay, popularly denoted by the Greek letter Theta, which makes options writing super successful.

The simple reason is that Theta decay is like death and taxes. It is certain. The reason behind the success of option writing is that while an unfavourable move may or may not hurt the option writer, the time value decay will keep adding to the returns with every passing pocket of time.