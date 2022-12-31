 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Option writing optimized with implied volatility: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Dec 31, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Implied Volatility (IV) gives us many insights but most valuable insight is the expected levels of movement.

Option writing is a fairly successful trade. Simple reason - Option writers take a lot of risk. There is an unknown risk profile against a small potential profit of premium received. The success is sweet, but it comes with a threat.

This threat is of a possibility of a big loss. In an attempt to reduce the possibility of this loss, all of us writers work hard to find that trading range where (strike prices) options can be sold (written) of higher Call and/or lower Put that does not get breached on expiry.

We will discuss how we can use Implied Volatility to better estimate this range. But before that let us understand what Implied Volatility (IV) is. IV is volatility figure implied by Options premium. Simple calculation gets us to the IV.

Option Premium =

Calculation Involving following

1. Stock Price (Known and Definite Information)
2. Strike Price (Factual Input)
3. Time to Expiry (Known and Definite Information)
4. Volatility (Unknown & could have many answers)
5. Risk Free Interest Rate (Not a lot impactful)

CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited