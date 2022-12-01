 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
European executive loses prized watch at Bengaluru airport, officials, TCS staff help

Dec 01, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST

Anders Andersen's watch, a vintage gold Omega, was a birthday gift from his late grandfather.

(Image credit: Anders Andersen/LinkedIn)

When Anders Andersen, a Danish executive, lost his watch at the busy Bengaluru airport, he had little hope of reuniting with it.

The watch, a gold Omega with a brown strap, held deep sentimental value for Andersen: it was a birthday gift from his late grandfather.

Andersen was in India for a work trip last month. He is an executive of insurance company Tryg, that has a partnership with India's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

On his flight back home, he realised his watch was missing.

"I was preparing myself for permanent departure of the watch, lost in an airport with more than 16m annual travelers," he wrote in a LinkedIn post last week. "I could feel the loss creeping in under my skin."

Andersen later wrote an e-mail to the Bangalore International Airport Ltd and Airports Authority of India, keeping TCS in the loop too.