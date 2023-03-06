 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Why Pink Floyd’s 'The Dark Side of the Moon' is still a mood 50 years on

Nidhi Gupta
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

In March 1973, British prog-rock legends released the album that would change the course of their lives and of music. Half-century on, on its 50th anniversary, here's a look at why it continues to resonate. A deluxe edition is on its way, releasing on March 24.

A deluxe edition of Pink Floyd's 1973 album 'The Dark Side of the Moon' is set to release on March 24, 2023.

Fifty years after it first arrived, The Dark Side of the Moon stays resolutely in orbit. In March 1973, rock titans Pink Floyd gained second wind when they released this 10-song, 43-minute record. Back then, the album reformed the British prog-rock band’s fate, expanded rock music’s scope, and reinvented the album itself. That it still sits comfortably on Billboard Top 200 Albums charts, decades and generations later, is testament to its musical accomplishment. Dark Side’s core message endures — even if its architects, perhaps, do not.

New car, caviar, four star, daydream/ Think I'll buy me a football team,” wrote bassist Roger Waters in Money, the first song off the B-side of The Dark Side of the Moon. That tone of sarcasm and irreverence, along with the uncharacteristically groovy production, set the cash registers ringing for Pink Floyd with this radio-friendly track. But The Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd’s first truly worthy output since band founder Syd Barrett exited in 1968, was a thing of lofty ambition, a unique concept album that defined the genre. It also signalled the dawn of Pink Floyd’s anti-authority era, which would find further expression in 1979’s The Wall.

As seamless as The Dark Side of the Moon  is — a novel in 10 chapters rather than 10 short stories — its many anthemic tracks do stand out as individual works of art. Time transports you into a room full of grandfather clocks chiming in unison, an eerie mood before David Gilmour voiced Waters’ gloomy lyrics about aimlessness, about the passage of youth, about the realisation that one is suddenly in the middle of the life that one has been preparing for all this time.