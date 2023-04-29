 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms in May

Debarati S. Sen
Apr 29, 2023 / 02:23 AM IST

The month of May has a fine mix of binge-worthy shows, much-anticipated films, and most-talked about debuts. Look no further, your search stops with this selection

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' lands on Netflix from May 4.

Whether it is an Arnold Schwarzenegger film, a K-drama love story or a satire about a jackfruit being stolen, OTT has an interesting line up of stories and real-life documentaries once again this month. May will also see Sonakshi Sinha’s OTT debut and Homi Adajania’s first web-series. There is a fine mix of binge-worthy shows, much-anticipated films, and most-talked about debuts, all set to release this month. Check out our list:

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix,  May 4

This Bridgerton love story is a prequel spin-off of the series Bridgerton and is about Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England.