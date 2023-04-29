What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms in May

Whether it is an Arnold Schwarzenegger film, a K-drama love story or a satire about a jackfruit being stolen, OTT has an interesting line up of stories and real-life documentaries once again this month. May will also see Sonakshi Sinha’s OTT debut and Homi Adajania’s first web-series. There is a fine mix of binge-worthy shows, much-anticipated films, and most-talked about debuts, all set to release this month. Check out our list:

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix, May 4

This Bridgerton love story is a prequel spin-off of the series Bridgerton and is about Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Netflix, May 5

Starring Dimple Kapadia, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi, this one is a modern-age love story of a couple who have silly notions about love.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Disney+ Hotstar, May 5

Homi Adajania’s debut web-series has a full-on, hardcore action-packed trailer with the title song of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as the background music. The original name of the series was Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine, but it was changed to the current one later.

The Mother, Netflix, May 12

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Omari Hardwick, Lucy Paez, Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal in the lead roles, this story is about a mother and daughter’s life. It is about an assassin who comes back to save the daughter she was forced to abandon when running from violent attackers.

Dahaad, Amazon Prime Video, May 12

Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, this crime thriller series is Sonakshi Sinha’s OTT debut, where Sona plays a cop who investigates a string of deaths of women.

Kathal — A Jackfruit Mystery, Netflix, May 19

Touted to be based on a true story, the plot of this satirical comedy starring Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi and Vijay Raaz, is decidedly bizarre as police are assigned to look for two stolen jackfruits.

Xo, Kitty, Netflix, May 18

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was a hit series and Kitty, the little sister from that show is now the protagonist in the new romance series Xo, Kitty. She moves to Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend but is shocked to see him with another girl and has to deal with this and more.

Fubar, Netflix, May 25

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a CIA operative, in this action-comedy-drama, who discovers that his daughter also secretly works for the CIA just as he is about to retire. He is forced to go on one last mission with her.