Watch: Shah Rukh Khan confirms 'Dunki' with Rajkumar Hirani, calls him Santa Claus

Shah Rukh Khan, who is set to make a comeback with Pathaan on January 25, 2023, on Tuesday announced his next Dunki with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

The superstar took to Twitter and called the 3 Idiots director his Santa Claus. "You begin the work, I'll reach the set on time. Actually, I'll begin to live in the sets," Shah Rukh Khan said.

“Dear Rajkumar Hirani sir, aap toh mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. Actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023," he tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared an announcement video with his tweet. In it, the actor and Hirani talk about Dunki which will have comedy, emotion and romance. The film, however, will not have one of Shah Rukh Khan's key ingredients -- his signature pose.

In the video, the actor jokes that he would happily chop off his arms to work with Rajkumar Hirani

In a statement, the actor said, “Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with ‘Dunki’. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it,” said Shah Rukh Khan in a statement.

"Raju ke liye main donkey, monkey…kuch bhi ban sakta hoon (I can become a donkey, monkey anything to work with Raju Hirani)," he joked.

On his part, the director said that working with Shah Rukh Khan has always been on his wish list. “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership."

"The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen,” Hirani said in a statement.