The Oscars 2023 quiz: How well do you know the winners?

The 95th Academy Awards concluded with Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeping major categories, including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director. With its victories and India's two Oscar wins, it was a big Asian moment on Hollywood's most prestigious night. Brendan Fraser, first-time nominee, walked away with the Best Actor Award, while Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan took home prizes for their supporting roles. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel referenced Will Smith-Chris Rock and brought the donkey from The Banshees of Inisherin on stage. How closely did you watch Oscar Awards 2023? Test your knowledge with our quiz.
1) How many Oscars did Everything Everywhere win?
7
4
3
2) Which milestone did Michelle Yeoh achieve?
First Asian woman to be nominated for Best Actress
First Asian woman to win Best Actress
Oldest actress to win an Oscar
3) Who accepted the Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu'?
MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose
MM Keeravaani and SS Rajamouli
MM Keeravaani and Ram Charan
4) Oscar presenter Deepika Padukone is the global ambassador of which designer label?
Chanel
Hermes
Louis Vuitton
5) India's All That Breathes lost the Oscar to which documentary?
Fire of Love
Navalny
A House Made of Splinters
6) Which Best Picture nominee won the cinematography Oscar?
All Quiet on the Western Front
Tar
Elvis
7) Which RRR actor didn’t attend Oscars 2023?
Ram Charan
NTR Jr.
Alia Bhatt
8) Who apart from Rihanna performed at Oscars 2023?
Lady Gaga
Olivia Rodrigo
Sheryl Lee Ralph
9) Which 2023 winner is directed by Darren Aronofsky?
The Whale
Tar
Women Talking
10) Who presented the Oscar for Best Picture?
Harrison Ford
Glenn Close
George Clooney
