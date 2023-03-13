The Oscars 2023 quiz: How well do you know the winners?

The 95th Academy Awards concluded with Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeping major categories, including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director. With its victories and India's two Oscar wins, it was a big Asian moment on Hollywood's most prestigious night. Brendan Fraser, first-time nominee, walked away with the Best Actor Award, while Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan took home prizes for their supporting roles. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel referenced Will Smith-Chris Rock and brought the donkey from The Banshees of Inisherin on stage. How closely did you watch Oscar Awards 2023? Test your knowledge with our quiz.

1) How many Oscars did Everything Everywhere win?

7

4

3 2) Which milestone did Michelle Yeoh achieve?

When you think Oscars Fashion, do you think Versace?

First Asian woman to be nominated for Best Actress First Asian woman to win Best Actress Oldest actress to win an Oscar 3) Who accepted the Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu'? MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose MM Keeravaani and SS Rajamouli MM Keeravaani and Ram Charan 4) Oscar presenter Deepika Padukone is the global ambassador of which designer label? Chanel Hermes Louis Vuitton 5) India's All That Breathes lost the Oscar to which documentary? Fire of Love Navalny A House Made of Splinters 6) Which Best Picture nominee won the cinematography Oscar? All Quiet on the Western Front Tar Elvis 7) Which RRR actor didn't attend Oscars 2023? Ram Charan NTR Jr. Alia Bhatt 8) Who apart from Rihanna performed at Oscars 2023? Lady Gaga Olivia Rodrigo Sheryl Lee Ralph 9) Which 2023 winner is directed by Darren Aronofsky? The Whale Tar Women Talking 10) Who presented the Oscar for Best Picture? Harrison Ford Glenn Close George Clooney