 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

The Oscars 2023 quiz: How well do you know the winners?

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

Oscar Awards 2023: Test your knowledge of this year's Academy Award winners, performers and presenters. Who made history? Who set the stage on fire? See how many answers you have.

Michelle Yeoh with her Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere’. (Image Source: AFP)

The 95th Academy Awards concluded with Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeping major categories, including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director. With its victories and India's two Oscar wins, it was a big Asian moment on Hollywood's most prestigious night. Brendan Fraser, first-time nominee, walked away with the Best Actor Award, while Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan took home prizes for their supporting roles. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel referenced Will Smith-Chris Rock and brought the donkey from The Banshees of Inisherin on stage. How closely did you watch Oscar Awards 2023? Test your knowledge with our quiz.

1) How many Oscars did Everything Everywhere win? 

7

4