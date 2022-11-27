 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The ghastly Christmas movie factory

Sanjukta Sharma
Nov 27, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

And why the best Christmas movie of all time continues to be Richard Curtis’ 20-year-old British romcom ‘Love Actually’

Hugh Grant in 'Love Actually', which was released 20 years ago and continues to inspire new Christmas holiday pictures.

This is a highly polarising opinion for romcom nuts. When Richard Curtis’ Love Actually, with a casting coup that included the best of British and American actors (Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightly, Chiwetel Ejiofor, among others), reviews were either downright love or crushing take-downs. Recently, the cast of the film reunited for an ABC News special to commemorate the film’s 20 years. In 2017, some of the stars reprised their roles in a sequel called Red Nose Day Actually—a short film produced as part of a charity fundraising event in which the characters cap off some of the stories in the original.

Emma Thompson and the late Alan Rickman in 'Love Actually'.

It is understandable why some movie lovers and critics wouldn’t take to the film. It has a running length of 136 minutes, and it has nine love stories—platonic, familial, and also romantic kind—packed in with some semblance of hyper-linkage. It overflows with sentimentality, gleeful and sombre in turns about recreating every has romantic comedy cliché you can possibly think of, and every story has the most predictable outcome. Since the film's release, there have been so many other holiday-themed films that have tried to capitalize on Love Actually, titles like Valentine's Day and New Year's Eve, none of which have become holiday classics in the way that this film did.

The relationships in a nutshell, and the little that happens in Love Actually: The British prime minister (Hugh Grant) and a young member of his household staff (Martine McCutcheon); a crime novelist (Colin Firth) and his Portuguese maid (Lúcia Moniz); a graphic designer (Laura Linney) and the colleague (Rodrigo Santoro) on whom she’s had a long-standing crush and her developmentally-challenged brother; a husband (Alan Rickman) and wife (Emma Thompson) in the middle of marital stagnation; a widower (Liam Neeson) and his lovesick stepson (Thomas Brodie-Sangster); a new bride (Keira Knightley) and her husband’s best friend (Andrew Lincoln); an ageing rocker (Bill Nighy) and his manager (Gregor Fisher); two body doubles (Martin Freeman and Joanna Page) whose job is to perform sex acts on a movie set; and a delusional British Don Juan  (Kris Marshall) and his trysts with American dream girls. There are other subsidiary relationships that serve the primary relationships’ arcs.

The stories unfold in parallel tracks, culminating on Christmas Eve. Curtis uses the climax for an Archie-card sentiment: That there’s no better way to welcome the holidays at the airport, hugging your loved ones as they arrive to be with you. Now, that climax is so low-energy and prosaic. But then, two years after 9/11, having that long climactic sequence at busy Heathrow was a kind of a quiet reaffirmation that love trumps fear.

The Christmas movie is big business. Look at the OTTs at this time. Every other day, a Hollywood Christmas movie drops mostly with actors who you’ve seen in small roles in big titles. Last year, even Brooke Shields joined the bandwagon with Christmas at the Castle for Netflix. Netflix also had two really timely, well-written ones centred around LGBTQ love in the last two years: The Happiest Season (2020) with Kristen Stewart in the lead;  and Single All The Way (2021) with Michael Urie, charming to a fault, in the lead.