Subi Suresh, Malayalam actor and popular TV show host, dies at 41

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

Subi Suresh was best known for hosting Malayalam TV shows 'Kutty Pattalam', a children's show, and 'Made for Each Other'.

Subi Suresh was well-loved among audiences of all age groups, including children. (Image credit: subisuresh_official/Instagram)

Malayalam actor Subi Suresh died in Kerala’s Kochi on Wednesday. She was 41. The popular TV show host and comedienne was suffering from liver ailments, according to local media reports, and was under treatment.

Subi Suresh died at Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva. She was admitted to the ICU after contracting jaundice and had been suffering from health issues for the past one year, according to reports.

“We tried plasma exchange, but it was not successful. That’s when we thought of a liver transplant. We had even found a matching donor. Her condition worsened while the paper work was being done,” Dr Sunny P Orathel, Medical Superintendent of Rajagiri Hospital, told reporters.

The actor’s death sent shockwaves across the Malayalam film industry and among her fans. Condolence poured in on social media soon after the news broke.