Streaming guide: New Netflix, Amazon Prime releases to watch for in August

Looking for new binge-worthy shows? Check out this list of titles coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime this month.
1) Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist
In this tell-all documentary, the people behind Argentina's most notorious bank robbery reveal how and why they carried out the 2006 heist. It drops on Netflix on August 10.
2) School Tales: The Series
From Thai horror directors come eight terrifying tales set in high schools. If you love spooks, check out the series on Netflix on August 10.
3) A League of Their Own
The matchmaking show that everyone loves to hate returns for a second season. Criticised for its regressive outlook on marriage, it is to be seen how its latest episodes will fare. You can stream the show starting August 10.
6) Never Have I Ever Season 2