Catch me if you can: 'The Fabelmans', a Steven Spielberg origin story

Narendra Banad
Jan 14, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

In this fable about a man, the legendary filmmaker turns the camera inward for this excellent emotional exploration of his childhood, recounting some of the defining and traumatic moments of his own life.

Steven Spielberg 'The Fablemans' (2022).

I went to a first-day, first-show of The Fabelmans at 2pm on a Thursday. It was a small screen with a capacity of approximately 100, and it was about 80 per cent occupied. The audience was made up of all ages — starting from a group in their late teens to an elderly couple who must have been in their 80s, slowly walking up the aisle on their canes. This was in Portugal, a real testament to Steven Spielberg’s universal brand of storytelling.

As the lights dimmed and the trailers played for Babylon (Damien Chazelle’s gonzo look at the early days of Hollywood), and the new Indy installment (the first time an Indiana Jones movie has been directed by someone other than Spielberg), it was hard not to think of Spielberg’s impact on modern cinema. Is there anyone who started making movies in the last 40-plus years that hasn’t been influenced by Spielberg?

The Fabelmans is a Steven Spielberg origin story, but instead of Peter Parker’s radioactive spider bite and the death of Uncle Ben, we have a young Sammy Fabelman first cinema-going experience, and the dissolution of his parents’ marriage in his teen years. The movie is simultaneously a love letter to the power of cinema and the power of family, the two defining forces in Spielberg’s life.

The movie begins with the trademark Spielberg close-up on young Sammy’s face, holding his parent’s hands on either side, as he listens to their disembodied voices above him discussing the pros and cons of taking him to the cinema. He slowly transforms from spectator to participant as his father Burt, played by Paul Dano, and his mother Mitzi, played by Michelle Williams, get down on their knees and involve him in the conversation. Burt gives him a quick primer on how the 24 frames of film per second create the persistence of vision, while Mitzi talks to him about the magical and immersive power of movies. With this, Spielberg lays out his first thesis statement — Burt is the head, Mitzi is the heart, and little Sammy in the middle is an amalgam of the two.

Spielberg poses the question: “What happens when a young person in a family starts to see his parents as human beings?” and it’s quite heart-wrenching to see the parents slowly drift apart, especially from the perspective of the children. The turning point of the movie is a bravura sequence where teenage Sammy, now played by a very winning Gabriel LaBelle, edits footage from a camping trip and realises that Mitzi is in an emotional relationship with Burt’s best friend, Bennie, played by a restrained Seth Rogen.

The screenplay by Kushner and Spielberg is not particularly subtle — the family is called the Fabelmans; and Sammy literally finds out the truth about his mother while making a movie. But that’s a feature, not a bug. Spielberg makes a conscious decision to continually foreground the themes of the movie, most notably in a scene featuring Judd Hirsch as Mitzi’s uncle Boris warning Sammy about how the twin forces of family and art will tear him apart. In the hands of a lesser filmmaker, that scene could have lapsed into parody, but Spielberg directs Hirsch to a thundering performance that sells it.