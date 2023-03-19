 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Singer Neeti Mohan: ‘Give women wings to fly, they'll surprise with the heights they achieve’

Debarati S. Sen
Mar 19, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2023 for best playback singer (female) for the 'Meri Jaan' song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and on performing with her sisters as part of MSL, Mohan Sisters Live.

Singer Neeti Mohan. (Photo: Twitter)

Singer Neeti Mohan debuted in Bollywood with Vishal–Shekhar’s Ishq Wala Love (Student of the Year, 2012) which went on to become a classic romantic track. And later, the same year, she bagged another hit with AR Rahman’s Jiya Re (Jab Tak Hai Jaan). The decade that followed has been a good one for the singer. In 2015, came Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet, Mohan's breakthrough as the voice for Anushka Sharma’s jazz singer avatar, hitting all the right keys, from Mohabbat buri bimari to Jata kahan hai deewane and Dhadaam dhadaam. Last month, her song Meri Jaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, 2022, won her the best singer award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award in Mumbai (disclaimer: this is private award, not linked to the original and official Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which only awards in one category: lifetime achievement).

Singer Neeti Mohan with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for Best Singer for the song 'Meri jaan' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (2022), which she won last month. (Photo: Twitter)

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Mohan talks about her career, about Bollywood music and performing with her sisters as part of MSL (Mohan Sisters Live). Edited excerpts:

How does the win feel?