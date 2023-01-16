 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Sidharth Malhotra's birthday: His 5 most popular films

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra debuted with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' in 2012. Here is a look at his works.

Sidharth Malhotra is best known for ‘Shershaah’.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra's career has comprised modelling, assisting directors and becoming the star of some blockbuster films. On his 38th birthday, here is a look at five of his most popular films:

Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra won critical acclaim for portraying Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in the 2021 film Shershaah. The movie released on Amazon Prime and soon emerged as the most-watched Indian film.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Kapoor and Sons

Malhotra starred alongside Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor and Fawad Khan in family-drama Kapoor and Sons (2016). The movie won praise for its exploration of loss, regret and resentment.