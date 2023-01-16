Sidharth Malhotra's birthday: His 5 most popular films

Actor Sidharth Malhotra's career has comprised modelling, assisting directors and becoming the star of some blockbuster films. On his 38th birthday, here is a look at five of his most popular films:

Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra won critical acclaim for portraying Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in the 2021 film Shershaah. The movie released on Amazon Prime and soon emerged as the most-watched Indian film.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Kapoor and Sons

Malhotra starred alongside Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor and Fawad Khan in family-drama Kapoor and Sons (2016). The movie won praise for its exploration of loss, regret and resentment.

(Image credit: @KapoorAndSons/Twitter) Ittefaq The 2017 film starring Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna received mixed reviews. Some described it as a smart thriller, others called it tedious. (Image credit: @IttefaqTheFilm/Twitter) Student of the Year Karan Johar's 2012 fluff film launched the careers of three actors who are now superstars -- Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The movie chronicled the lives of a group of teenagers at an elite school. Malhotra shared the 2013 Stardust Award with Dhawan for Breakthrough Performance (male). (Image credit: Dharma Productions ) Hasee Toh Phasee (Image credit: @HaseeTohPhasee/Twitter) The quirky 2014 comedy, in which Malhotra starred alongside Parineeti Chopra, also received mixed reviews. Many praised Chopra's portrayal of an eccentric brainiac, others said the film fell flat.

