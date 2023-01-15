 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shakira's new song dissing ex Gerard Pique shatters YouTube record

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 15, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Popstar Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique announced their separation in June 2022, after over 10 years together. They have two sons.

With Shakira by his side, Gerard Pique's celebrity had reached new levels, and the couple expanded their influence beyond music and sport.

Pop star Shakira's new song dissing her ex-partner  has broken a YouTube record.

Called  "Out of Your League", the track takes potshots at Pique for his rumoured relationship with a 23-year-old. “I’m worth two 22-year-olds, you swapped a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo," the Colombian star sang.

Since being uploaded to YouTube three days ago, it has gathered 104 million views.

The track was the first-ever Latin song to have 63 million views in a period of 24 hours.

"Out of Your League" is a collaboration between Shakira and Argentine artiste DJ Bizarrap.