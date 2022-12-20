 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shah Rukh Khan only Indian to feature on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors of all time

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

The 57-year-old actor is included in Empire magazine's list which also recognises Hollywood giants like Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Anthony Marlon Brando, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson and many others.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in "Pathaan".

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian to be named in an international list of 50 greatest actors of all time by a prominent British magazine.

The 57-year-old actor is included in Empire magazine's list which also recognises Hollywood giants like Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Anthony Marlon Brando, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, and many others.

In the accompanying short profile, the magazine said Khan has a career that has now spanned four decades of "near unbroken hits, and a fanbase of pretty much billions".

"You don't do that without outrageous amounts of charisma and absolute mastery of your craft. Comfortable in almost every genre going, there's pretty much nothing he can't do," it added.

From his extensive filmography, the publication highlighted Khan's notable characters from four movies — Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Devdas", Karan Johar's "My Name Is Khan" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", and "Swades", directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.

His dialogue from the 2012 movie "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" — "Zindagi toh har roz jaan leti hai… Bomb toh sirf ek baar lega" (Every day life kills us a little. A bomb will kill you only once) — has been recognised as the "iconic line" of his career.