 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

'Shadow Assassins': A rare Hindi film which gets the Northeast right, and other filmmakers from the region

Sanjukta Sharma
Dec 09, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

Set in Assam, Nilaanjan Reeta Datta's Hindi film ‘Shadow Assassins’, which released today in theatres across the country, gets the region’s social and historical specifics right, and shows that the task of telling their stories should be left to the filmmakers from the Northeast.

A still from Nilaanjan Reeta Datta's 'Shadow Assassins' (2022).

When Nilaanjan Reeta Datta was studying at the Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune, away from Assam where his family then lived, he had Assamese friends who had lost a brother, some who had lost their families, to “gupta hotya” (secret killings). These killings were gruesome; mutilated bodies often floated up the shore of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. Many Assamese families have a “secret killing” story. This violent spate, supposedly an offshoot of a militant battle of one-upmanship between ULFA on the one hand and surrendered members of ULFA, better known as SULFA, and the state’s police machinery on the other hand, spelled gruesome terror between 1998 and 2001. It was the lowest, darkest phase of systemic violence that Assamese people have had to endure since the rise of ULFA militancy since the late 1980s — more than 1,100 innocent civilians are reported to have been killed during those four years.

Datta, a National Award-winning filmmaker, bases his new film Shadow Assassins, releasing in Cineapolis theatres across metros and in all theatres in Assam today, on the facts that Justice KN Saikia’s Commission’s report presented about these “secret killings”. In 2018, based on a writ petition, the Guwahati High Court declared the constitution of the KN Saikia Commission invalid. Speaking from Guwahati before the release of the film, Datta said, “The assailants still remain a mystery, and that continues to cast the shadows on survivors and their families.”

A still from the film.

Shadow Assassins is one of very few Hindi films about insurgency in the Northeastern states, directed and written (along with Rohit Kumar, Raaghav Dar and Bhushan Ingole) by someone who has firsthand experience of being touched by the aftermath of militancy in Assam since his childhood. Datta has lived in Nagaon, Tezpur and other districts of Assam. Datta recalls, “I remember travelling on night buses on the stretch between Gohpur and Guwahati. The Army checkpoints were not something we used to look forward to. For women especially it used to be humiliating and traumatic. They would ask women and young girls to come down from the bus and look at them voyeuristically up and down, intimidate them, things like that. That has stayed in my head since those days,” Datta says.

Such a scene plays out in Shadow Assassins early on, when an Army officer stops the protagonist Nirbhay Kalita (Anurag Sinha) and his girlfriend Rimli (Mishti Chakraborty) while they are biking along a deserted Guwahati street at night. The big man in uniform flashes a torchlight on Rimli and asks her to run her own hands down her torso and thighs while his eyes follow her hands. Nirbhay is a college student in Pune, visiting home and his family — a brother (Hemant Kher), a doting mother, a pregnant sister-in-law, a sister and a nephew — in Guwahati. The family home, a typical single-storey, gable-roofed “Assam-type” house with roomy porches and verandas — once architectural ordinariness, and now, perhaps, a vanishing relic — is one of many authentic detailing in Datta’s film, shot by cinematographer Gargey Trivedi with minimum ornamental fuss and with a documentarian’s rigour, largely in Guwahati. Datta works with actors and crew members from both Assam and Mumbai.

The political turmoil in his home state, and the constant reminder to his family of a brother who has left home and is suspected to have joined a militant group, engulf Nirbhay and his family, triggering a chain of events that radically alters the course of Nirbhay’s life. The story of Shadow Assassins has a linear graph, and has a mass appeal literalism about it. A deliberate directorial decision, says Datta, “Although there has been some films from Assam and set in Assam that the world outside has seen, it is still extremely hard to sell a film set in this part of the country in Mumbai. My decision to make it in Hindi instead of Assamese and to keep the treatment simple is deliberate; my thinking is, this is how the film will reach a wider audience.”