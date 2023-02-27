 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

SAG Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' sweeps ceremony, is a solid Oscars favourite

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

The SAG prizes from the actors' union round out a month in which "Everything Everywhere" has won best film from directors' and producers' groups too.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' celebrating its SAG Awards sweep.

Absurdist sci-fi comedy "Everything Everywhere All At Once" continued its dominance of this year's Hollywood award shows by earning top honors from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday.

The film about a Chinese-American family undergoing a tax audit who end up fighting a universe-hopping supervillain also won best actress for Michelle Yeoh, best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, and best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

The movie's 94-year-old patriarch James Hong stole the show at Sunday's gala, collecting the night's final prize of best cast in a motion picture -- the star-studded ceremony's equivalent of best film.

Hong reflected on how Hollywood once cast white actors with "their eyes taped up" to play leading Asian roles because producers thought "the Asians are not good enough and they are not box office."