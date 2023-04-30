 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ director Homi Adajania: ‘Those who want old school saas-bahu kitchen politics, won’t find that here’

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Apr 30, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

Filmmaker Homi Adajania, who makes his OTT debut, and his cast Isha Talwar, Radhika Madan and Angira Dhar talk about their new series ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’.

In creator-director Homi Adajania's (Cocktail, 2012; Angrezi Medium, 2020) forthcoming web-series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo (on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5), the women are strong and smart enough to run a shifty business unbeknownst to their sons/ spouses. Dimple Kapadia is Savitri, the head of household running a successful business with the support of her two daughters-in-law Kajal and Bijli and her daughter Shanta. Angira Dhar, Isha Talwar and Radhika Madan, the actresses who play these three characters, and Adajania spoke about what one can expect from a show that is nothing like the traditional kitchen-politics soaps where we acquaint with a saas (mother-in-law) and bahu (daughter-in-law). Edited excerpts:

Homi, what made you want to explore a world of badass women and subvert the saas-bahu trope?

Homi Adajania: I don't think I grew up with any kind of gender bias. I was quite naively unaware of how society at large is like that. So, for me, it was never that I wanted to make a statement about strong, badass women. It was just very organic. In most of my stories, my women are extremely strong, because that's just how I look at life. So, I wanted to tell a story about a family that is running a slightly dodgy business, with the front of a legit business where even the men in the family don't know what is going on. That was the idea. It was never about making a statement. It was just playing with family politics, on steroids. Also, with my various travels all over, meeting real hard people, who are the salt of the earth kind, I wanted to marry that with an urbanscape. So, I set this in a lawless, fictitious place, where the characters are also extremely connected to urban society.

So, would you say the title is more of a gimmick?