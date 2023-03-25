 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Ronnie Screwvala: “The younger generation is impatient. Nobody wants to go to a theatre for three to four hours”

Pavan Lall
Mar 25, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

The film-maker turned entrepreneur on the future of Edtech, his investment philosophy and how cinema has changed

Ronnie Screwvala: My ratio of success to failure is about two successes and eight failures, and I think that's the formula for real success

As a film-maker who smashed the glass ceiling in Bollywood but also broke enthralled generations with diverse movies such as A Wednesday, Jodhaa Akbar, Dev D, The Namesake, Rang De Basanti and more, Ronnie Screwvala is perhaps the only one who exited at the height of his success.

He then launched into venture capital, and funded start ups such as the $4.5 billion Lenskart where he was an early investor and still holds around 8 percent, and more dominantly now Upgrad where he has a controlling stake. At his office in Worli where the cabin is modest, rife with dozens of books on the wall, and has hardly changed in the last 12 years, Screwvala is as almost always, dressed in casual knockabout pants, a round-neck T-shirt and slip-on shoes.  The years have been good to the 66-year old Screwvala who says he is now focused on just a few core objectives.

“Now in my second innings, my focus is education, and giving back through  a foundation. Those are my two focus areas. My ancillary focus is on staying healthy and continuing to tell stories in a hobby-manner through film venture RSVP and I occasionally have fun with a sports Kabaddi team,” he shares.

Two other things Screwvala also is are a  recluse and a teetotaller, I add.  He nods but clarifies that they are not connected and he’s always been that way.  Screwvala may not be publicly feted for it but in business circles he has a reputation for being the ‘King of Valuations’.  A cursory look at the dozen-plus listed companies in the entertainment media space the Rs 300 Crore mark. Screwvala and his team de-listed his UTV venture at around $1.4 billion. What differentiated him?