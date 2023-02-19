 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raquel Welch: Beyond the woman in the fur bikini

Nidhi Gupta
Feb 19, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

The American superstar and icon of the 20th century built a legacy on the back of a lethal combination of being sexy and funny. But before that, she was the abiding poster girl for a whole generation.

Raquel Welch, Golden Globe-winning actor and Hollywood screen siren, died on February 15, aged 82. (Photo: NPR)

The 1966 B-movie One Million Years BC would be lying forgotten in the annals of Hollywood history but for Raquel Welch. The California-origin actor, who died last week at the age of 82, is immortalised in the image of Leona, a cavewoman who fights all manner of prehistoric monsters wearing a pelt two-piece bikini. Does that diminish the iconic star of the 20th century? Perhaps not.

In the film, she barely says a word as she looms against a background of dinosaurs, turtles and cavemen battling it out. In the photograph from the film that became a pin-up poster, she strikes a pose, her hair blowing in the breeze, a faraway look in her eyes, the gold of her hair highlighted by the sulphurous smoke, orange jagged rocks and Eastman-blue sky behind her.

It is a version of this poster that Ellis Boyd Redding (Morgan Freeman) gifts to Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) in the 1994 film Shawshank Redemption, and which Andy later uses to cover up the hole he cuts patiently over years into a wall in his cell for a quick getaway. As with any piece of art with vast cultural impact, every element of Shawshank Redemption has also been parsed.