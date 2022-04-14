Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple will pose for pics after 7 pm, says security team

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will pose for pictures after 7 pm on Thursday. That was the only concrete information media personnel gathered outside their Bandra home had as the wedding celebrations got underway, the details of which have been shrouded in enigmatic silence for the last several days.

Mother of the bride Soni Razdan and mother of the groom Neetu Kapoor, who on Wednesday evening confirmed that the wedding would indeed be held on Thursday, were among the first to be photographed entering the apartment building in Bandra.