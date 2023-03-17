 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Preview | Wench Film Festival: India's first horror & sci-fi film fest's first physical edition starts today

Mar 17, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

With an eye on the female perspective, the third edition of the Wench Film Festival will screen 23 Indian and international films.

The third edition of Wench Film Festival started in Mumbai on Friday and is on till March 19.

Watching a good horror film on a big screen is somewhat of a cathartic experience — ask any fan of the genre. Which is why hairstylist and filmmaker Sapna Bhavnani is excited about the first physical screening of the Wench Film Festival of which she is the founder. The horror film festival is in its third edition now and includes films made by BIWOC, LGBTQIA+ women as well as non-binary filmmakers.

The festival will screen 23 films made by Indian and international filmmakers out of which 19 are also available for online viewing currently. Apart from the screenings, there are also panel discussions with filmmakers and a special screening of the award-winning cult film Tumbbad (2018). One can also pitch their films to a special panel of filmmakers.

“The goal of the Wench Film Festival is to highlight women but also to promote and celebrate the genre space that has been in our blood since birth. India is a country of many religions and each has their own superstitions and rituals and we are amazed that we don’t have a festival yet. We are happy to start the conversation and like all things that start first, building the foundation is of utmost importance as well as collaborating with people who have been instrumental in building the genre space,” says Bhavnani.