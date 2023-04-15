 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ singer Antara Nandy monetised content and made her dream debut with AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam

Debarati S. Sen
Apr 15, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

From Hindustani classical music training at age four to becoming an internet sensation with over a million followers and making a breakthrough career start playback singing for AR Rahman on a Mani Ratnam magnum opus, here’s the Antara Nandy interview.

Antara Nandy has sung in both the films in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' film franchise. The second part of the franchise releases on April 28.

Music started early for Antara Nandy. The 23-year-old singer, who traces her roots to Assam’s Sivasagar district and education in Kolkata, was all of four-and-a-half-years old, when she began learning Hindustani classical under the tutelage of Ustad Rashid Khan. Classical music drew her. Later, she became a scholar at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy in Kolkata. At 14, she got the opportunity to train in Western classical music at the KM Music Conservatory in Chennai. That’s when she first met AR Rahman and he heard her for the first time.

She then moved to Pune for her graduation from Symbiosis and recently completed her Master’s. During the lockdown she and her sister, Ankita Nandy, went viral on Instagram with their music and, last year, her debut as a playback singer on PS-1 with AR Rahman catapulted her to fame. PS-2, slated for a worldwide release this month in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam has another song by Antara. In an interview with Moneycontrol she talks about her journey so far. Edited excerpts:

You sang the Tamil Alaikadal in PS-1 and you are singing the Hindi song Megha re megha, along with Jonita Gandhi, for AR Rahman in Mani Ratnam’s PS-2. It’s a dream debut for many singers, how did these come about?

PS 1 happened as a surprise. I have been singing scratches for Rahman sir for the last three years. Back in 2019, when I was in Chennai, I’d go to the studio to sing, at least, five to six of his scratches daily. One of those days, I also did the rough scratch of Alaikadal, and that day Mani Ratnam sir was also present in the studio. Singing scratches is a huge learning process and teaches you a lot about playback singing which is so different from singing covers and the stuff young musicians put out on the internet. Meeting Mani sir was special and that night Rahman sir himself recorded me. He usually has engineers doing it. Anyway, I came back and forgot about this. Later, in 2022, I got a call from the studio asking me to come down because they had chosen my voice for Alaikadal and wanted me to sing in three other languages. I hadn’t expected this at all! And when the audio released on stage last year, that’s when it hit me how huge this dream debut of mine was! I was playback singing an AR Rahman song in a Mani Ratnam magnum opus. I couldn’t have asked for a bigger debut. I have got so much love for Alaikadal that its overwhelming. Megha re megha happened recently. This is the first time I got to sing the words of the greatest-of-all-time Gulzar saab.