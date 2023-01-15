 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Pathaan' trailer plays on Burj Khalifa as Shah Rukh Khan looks on

Jan 15, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film 'Pathaan' will release on January 25.

(Image credit: @yrf/Instagram)

Dubai rolled out the red carpet for Shah Rukh Khan as he made a stop there to promote his highly anticipated film Pathaan on January 15. 

The action-thriller, scheduled for release on January 25, will be Shah Rukh Khan's first silver screen appearance since Zero in 2018. In the film, he plays an exiled Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, who comes back to action to destroy a terror group planning to attack India.

Among the countless places the film's trailer played out was the screen at Burj Khalifa.

It was the moment 'Pathaan' took over the world's tallest building, the movie's producer Yash Raj Films said, sharing photos of the spectacle on Instagram.

 

There is a massive LED screen running down the Burj Khalifa's eastern side. Unveiled in 2018, it is the tallest media facade on the planet.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.