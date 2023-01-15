'Pathaan' trailer plays on Burj Khalifa as Shah Rukh Khan looks on

Dubai rolled out the red carpet for Shah Rukh Khan as he made a stop there to promote his highly anticipated film Pathaan on January 15.

The action-thriller, scheduled for release on January 25, will be Shah Rukh Khan's first silver screen appearance since Zero in 2018. In the film, he plays an exiled Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, who comes back to action to destroy a terror group planning to attack India.

Among the countless places the film's trailer played out was the screen at Burj Khalifa.

It was the moment 'Pathaan' took over the world's tallest building, the movie's producer Yash Raj Films said, sharing photos of the spectacle on Instagram.

There is a massive LED screen running down the Burj Khalifa's eastern side. Unveiled in 2018, it is the tallest media facade on the planet.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

In India, the film became the centre of a huge controversy involving the song Besharam Rang. Many BJP supporters outraged at the fact that Padukone wore a saffron swimsuit in one of the sequences. Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra claimed the song reflected a " dirty mindset" and sought for it to be altered. He said without the changes, the film will not be allowed to release in his state. Amid the row, the Central Board of Film Certification told Pathaan's makers to make changes to Besharam Rang and submit a revised version to it before the release. Also read: Boycott Pathaan chorus grows; other Bollywood films too bore the brunt of audience backlash

