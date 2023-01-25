 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

'Pathaan' sets record advance booking, insiders hope for revival of cinema

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

Pathaan: The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, which released across 5,000 screens, could well signal a happy 2023 for an industry grappling with crippling losses following the Covid pandemic and a string of box office duds

Pathaan: The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is directed by Siddharth Anand and also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. (Source: Yash Raj Films poster for Pathaan)

Beating back boycott calls, Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Pathaan" was set for the biggest opening for any Hindi film with 4.19 lakh tickets sold till Tuesday and 80 per cent occupancy on day one, even for early morning shows beginning at 6 am or 7 am, say industry insiders.

The film, which released across 5,000 screens on Wednesday, could well signal a happy 2023 for an industry grappling with crippling losses following the Covid pandemic and a string of box office duds. The ticket surge is being seen in multiplexes, single screen theatres and also in the south.

"The film is going to take a historic start at the box office with opening day collections of Rs 45 crore to Rs 50 crore. The box office revival will begin with "Pathaan", especially looking at its advance booking. This is very rare. And tomorrow is a working day," trade analyst Taran Adarsh told PTI.

"This film is going to break the advance booking of "KGF 2" and will do a business of Rs 45 crore to 50 crore," agreed Rajendra Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at multiplex chain INOX.