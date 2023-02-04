 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When Pathaan star John Abraham called this actor to polish his Hindi for the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster

Tanushree Ghosh
Feb 04, 2023 / 03:54 AM IST

Dialogue coach Vikas Kumar, aka ACP Khan from 'Aarya', is responsible for Jim to hold his own in 'dialoguebaazi' in 'Pathaan'. Kumar, also an actor and indie-film producer, speaks about his Bihar-to-Bollywood journey, why stars need Hindi coaching and the imposition of Hindi as national language.

Dialogue coach-cum-actor Vikas Kumar with Bollywood star John Abraham. (Photo courtesy Vikas Kumar)

A hero doesn’t become a hero in a vacuum, does he? What is he without a compelling villain? That the world went to see Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan and came out praising John Abraham as well goes to show Abraham strove hard to build his package. A ribbed body and action scenes aside, dialoguebaazi with the SRK was going to be a Gargantuan challenge. In Hindi cinema, more than the action scenes, it is the protagonist-antagonist dialoguebaazi, the nok-jhonk (repartee) that rings the loudest in a dark hall. And so, to essay Jim with conviction, Abraham rung up actor-cum-dialogue coach Vikas Kumar, with whom he’d previously worked in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018) and Satyameva Jayate (2018).

“I first met John during Parmanu, on which we were co-actors. For Pathaan, a lot of the work happened during the pandemic, so all the workshops had to be done on Zoom. John as Jim has a lot to speak in Pathaan. Our workshops helped him learn those lines by going over them repeatedly,” says Vikas Kumar, 45. The film got shot over different schedules, so, they had to work a few days ahead of every schedule, on the scenes that were to follow.

“There’s nothing really wrong with John’s Hindi, but, yes, like with many who are from Mumbai, the nasal sounds need some extra work. Since there’s a lot of dialoguebaazi in Pathaan, we had to explore different, most effective ways of saying those dialogues, of course, leaving enough scope for the director to make changes,” Kumar adds, “Sample this, ‘Thode daane zameen pe phenko, cheentiyaan apne aap chali aayengi. Ek bank account yahaan, ek SIM card wahaan…aur yeh raha, Pathaan himself’ or, ‘Jo patte milte hain unhi se baazi khelni padti hai…aur iss baazi mein saare ikke mere haath mein hain’. We would practise saying these lines with different pauses and stresses, changing the intonation, even the mood. There was always a choice between John playing Jim either absolutely cold or being cheeky and having fun. The attempt was to find a balance in different scenes.”