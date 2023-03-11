 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Oscar Awards 2023 quiz: How well do you know the nominees?

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 11, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

Oscar Awards 2023 will take place in Los Angeles on March 13. Test your knowledge ahead of this year's biggest film ceremony. Who are the nominees? Who is making history? Find out more with our pre-Oscars quiz.

It's Oscars season! The 95th Academy Awards are all set to take place on March 13 (according to Indian time). There are three Indian nominees, an Indian presenter and many other exciting things to watch out for. How much do you know about this year's hosts and nominees? Check now with our pre-Oscars quiz for 2023.

1) Which film has the most Oscar nominations this year?​

"All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Banshees of Inisherin"

“Everything Everywhere All at Once"

“Avatar: The Way of Water”