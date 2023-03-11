The Oscar Awards 2023 quiz: How well do you know the nominees?

It's Oscars season! The 95th Academy Awards are all set to take place on March 13 (according to Indian time). There are three Indian nominees, an Indian presenter and many other exciting things to watch out for. How much do you know about this year's hosts and nominees? Check now with our pre-Oscars quiz for 2023.

​ 1) Which film has the most Oscar nominations this year?​

"All Quiet on the Western Front”

​

“The Banshees of Inisherin"

“Everything Everywhere All at Once"

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

"Tár" 2) Which movie's nomination was put under review after a surprise Oscar nod?

When you think Oscars Fashion, do you think Versace?

Actor Satish Kaushik cremated "Tár" “The Batman” "Argentina, 1985" “Navalny” “To Leslie” 3) Who will host the Oscars 2023 ceremony? Ellen DeGeneres Trevor Noah Seth Meyers Jimmy Kimmel Stephen Colbert 4) In the history of Oscars, how many Indians have presented the awards? 3

2

5

1

