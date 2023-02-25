Oscars 2023 Best Picture nominees: Where to watch the 10 films?

The weeks leading up to Oscars 2023 are perfect to indulge yourself with quality, thought-provoking cinema. Most of the 10 Best Picture nominees this year, including All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, are available on streaming platforms. Take a look at where you can watch them:

All Quiet on the Western Front - Netflix

After sweeping the BAFTAs with seven trophies, Edward Berger's German anti-war drama is expected to win big at the Oscars too. The film has been widely praised for its evocative exploration of the many aspects of combat.

The enduring relevance of All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All At Once - BookMyShow Stream Related stories Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be a prequel, sets 2024 release for the film

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

All the cinema (and sequels) we have to look forward to in 2023 Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's sci-fi adventure film leads the pack of Oscar nominees with 11 nods -- including Best Director and Best Actress (for Michelle Yeoh). It's a heartwarming story about life choices, that packs in lots of humour and emotion. The Banshees of Inisherin - Disney + Hotstar Martin McDonagh's allegorical tragicomedy, about a shattered friendship, is both engrossing as well as visually striking. It tied with All Quiet on the Western Front to win nine Oscar nods. What's so funny in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'? The Fablemans - In theatres The Fabelmans is a deeply personal film by Steven Spielberg, that chronicles his early filmmaking, anti-semitic harassment and his parents' strained marriage. The movie has also earned Spielberg a Best Director nomination. Top Gun: Maverick - Prime Video The Tom Cruise-starrer has six Oscar nominations this year, including one for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film was box office hit with $1.5 billion in collections. Women Talking - In theatres Led by a largely female cast, Women Talking confronts violence and bias in patriarchal societies. It stars Claire Foy, Rooney Mara and Jessie Buckley in leading roles. Triangle of Sadness - Mubi Ruben Östlund's critically-acclaimed film has been praised as a "wickedly funny" piece about social hierarchies and the relationship of beauty and power. Elvis - YouTube (rental) Austin Butler helms this film on the career highs and lows of Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock and Roll". Butler, 31, is in the running for the Best Actor Oscar this year. Avatar 2: The Way of Water The visually stunning sequel to James Cameron's Avatar is also nominated in many technological categories, including Best Sound and Production Design. But as of now, it has not released on any streaming platforms. It could drop on Disney + Hotstar soon. TÁR - Peacock TV Cate Blanchett stars as a music maestro in this psychological drama exploring cancel culture and the MeToo campaign. She is nominated this year for the Best Actress Oscar.