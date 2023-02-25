 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Oscars 2023 Best Picture nominees: Where to watch the 10 films?

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 25, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

Get ready for an Oscar movies binge, ahead of this year's Academy Awards on March 13.

A still from 'The Banshees of Inisherin', that has received nine Oscar nominations.

The weeks leading up to Oscars 2023 are perfect to indulge yourself with quality, thought-provoking cinema. Most of the 10 Best Picture nominees this year, including All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, are available on streaming platforms. Take a look at where you can watch them:

All Quiet on the Western Front - Netflix 

After sweeping the BAFTAs with seven trophies, Edward Berger's German anti-war drama is expected to win big at the Oscars too. The film has been widely praised for its evocative exploration of the many aspects of combat.

The enduring relevance of All Quiet on the Western Front