Tom Holland, Zendaya and Gigi Hadid at NMACC opening Day 2

The second day of the unveiling of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) once again saw a galaxy of stars assemble to mark the opening of a first-of-its-kind space in the field of arts.

Among those present for the occasion included Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Zendaya and Gigi Hadid.

The 26-year-old actor, who has starred in movies such as Captain America: Civil War and Spiderman: Homecoming, was seen wearing a black suit along with white shirt and a black bow-tie for the event.

Zendaya was seen wearing a blue sari while Gigi Hadid wore a white sari, a gold blouse, as well as golden earrings and a bunch of bangles.

From Bollywood, the day was headlined by the presence of veteran actress' Rekha, who was seen embracing Mrs. Ambani.

Actor Salman Khan made it to the event for a second night in a row, wearing a green suit for the event. He was seen pictured with the family of Shah Rukh Khan on the first day of the event on Friday.

The opening day of the NMAAC unveiling saw the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and other big celebrities grace the occasion.

Moneycontrol News