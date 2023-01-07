Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye uses a fictional whodunnit to explore the origins of Edgar Allan Poe

Content warning: Contains descriptions of scenes of death by suicide, and gore, that may be distressing for some readers.

Bran Nicol, University of Surrey

Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye is an artist origin story with a difference.

The historical noir – set in a beautifully rendered wintry Hudson Highlands, New York – imagines what might have happened if the young Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) had ingratiated himself into the investigation of the apparent suicide of one of his fellow cadets at West Point Military Academy.

The body is found hanging from a tree by the banks of the Hudson. Puzzlingly, the young man’s feet appear to have been on the ground, with his stiff fingers clutching a fragment of a note. His rib cage has been surgically ripped open and the heart removed.

Of course, this scene is not biographically accurate. But it is suffused with the spirit of Poe.

