Mihir Fadnavis' 'Lords of Lockdown' selected for International Film Festival Rotterdam

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST

Lords of Lockdown (Image: www.iffr.com)

"Lords of Lockdown", a documentary exploring the heroism that common people of India during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, has been chosen for the 2023 International Film Festival Rotterdam.

"Lords of Lockdown" is one of the six films that will be screened under the 'Focus: The Shape of Things to Come?', a segment that looks at the sociopolitical development of India over the past three decades.

Mihir Fadnavis has directed the documentary, which has Navin Shetty and Anurag Kashyap on board as producers.

Fadnavis, whose film previously played at the New York Indian Film Festival and Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, said he is humbled by the international recognition for the movie.

"'Lords of Lockdown' is a reflection of how the common man of India took the baton in his own hand and not only helped himself but others too.

"The pandemic taught us the eminence of helping each other selflessly which is also the essence of the film. I am elated over the recognition that 'Lords of Lockdown' has been receiving," the director said in a statement.