Michelle Yeoh, Best Actress Oscar nominee, grew up watching Indian films

Michelle Yeoh is the star of this year's award season. The Everything Everywhere All at Once cast member is the favorite to win the Best Actress Oscar, after clinching Golden Globe, the Screen Actors Guild and Hollywood Critics Association trophies.

Yeoh, in an interview with People magazine, described how she has been inspired by films from the world over, including India.

The 60-year-old, who is from Malaysia, detailed the myriad cultural experiences that shaped her.

"I grew up with Malays, the Indians and the Chinese," she told the magazine. "I grew up watching movies from India, from Europe, from foreign countries like America, and Chinese movies."