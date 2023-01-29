 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lollapalooza India: Equal parts nostalgia, discovery and unbridled joy

Nidhi Gupta
Jan 29, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

Day 1 of Lollapalooza, the highly-anticipated, somewhat-maligned international music festival’s India and Asia debut in Mumbai, was attended by around 30,000 people, and witnessed such acts as Imagine Dragons, AP Dhillon, Madboy/Mink, Zhu, Chelsea Cutler, Greta Van Fleet and more.

Lollapalooza India 2023. (Photo: Fleck Media)

At Lollapalooza India last night, AP Dhillon flung his ukulele into the crowd. Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds took off his shirt and allowed his front row fans to touch his abs. Greta Van Fleet’s lead singer Josh Kiszka romped through an extended set, armed with just a tambourine (and, of course, his gifted voice). Bloodywood turned up the temperature with their rousing folk Punjabi meets metal set, as helicopters hovered dangerously close above their stage. Do we mosh? Do we bhangra? Their audience gathered in the sweltering afternoon sun, did both.

In short, Lollapalooza brought the party that we were promised.

Lollapalooza India 2023. (Photo: Fleck Media)

In July 2022, Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, announced its debut in India with a multi-day event in Mumbai. This was huge. What began in 1991 — a farewell tour conceived by Los Angeles rock band frontman Perry Farrell, which travelled to over 20 American cities — became a mainstay of the American live music scene over the decades. The annual music festival in Chicago became a destination in itself, known for its sharply-curated line-up of acts. Its initial focus was alt-rock, but eventually became a significantly more diverse, inclusive festival.