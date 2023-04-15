 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Lights, camera, fire: Meet Sanober Pardiwalla, Bollywood’s action lady

Sangeeth Sebastian
Apr 15, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

Sanober Pardiwalla has stood in for several leading heroines, from Aishwarya Rai to Urmila Matondkar to Alia Bhatt, and brought you all the action, quite literally

“Today, if I am the highest paid stuntwoman in Bollywood, it’s not because I am a woman. It’s because my skill sets are equivalent to or even better than most men,” said Pardiwalla

When girls of her age displayed a flair for singing and dancing in school, Sanober Pardiwalla’s talent was daredevilry.  She could jump off heights  and perform dangerous acrobatics, as people watched in awe.

“My first stunt was at the age of 12. It was a commercial where I was standing in for Aishwarya Rai. I was asked to do a somersault from a height of 30 feet, wearing a cable,” said Pardiwalla, Bollywood’s most sought-after stunt woman.

“My parents were horrified when I told them I wanted to become a stuntwoman when I grew up. They initially thought my interest would just be a passing phase,” recalled Pardiwalla, who has been part of the industry for close to 20 years and  performed as a stunt double for almost all top actresses, from Alia Bhatt to Dimple Kapadia.

A few months after the commercial with Aishwarya Rai came filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s  Bhoot, a supernatural thriller set in a high-rise building, starring actors Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar.  “I was offered the role of a ghost that gets thrown out of a 16-storey building.  After I did the scene, my mother realised I was serious about being a stuntwoman.”