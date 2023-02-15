 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck from 'Joker 2' breaks internet

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

Lady Gaga had confirmed last year that she will be playing Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips' 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck in "Joker: Folie à Deux". (@toddphillips)

What’s a better Valentine’s Day gift for DC Universe fans than a sneak peek into the world of Arthur Fleck aka The Joker? Todd Phillips, the director of 2019 thriller “Joker” starring a brilliant Joaquin Phoenix, has shared a behind-the-scenes still from its sequel featuring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

“Happy Valentines Day,” Phillips captioned the photo where a blonde-haired Gaga holds the face of Phoenix’s character Joker as he looks on lovingly.

The DC Universe's official handle also dropped a comment.

"…love is in the air…?" the comment read.

The sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, is reportedly going to be a musical and Gaga’s role as Dr. Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn -- a psychiatrist who falls in love with the Joker – was confirmed in August last year. Lady Gaga had shared a silhouette photo of her dancing with the Joker on social media sending internet into a frenzy who called it the best casting event.