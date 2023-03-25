 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
John Wick 4 review: Incredibly violent, impossibly stylish outing for Baba Yaga

Manisha Lakhe
Mar 25, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

John Wick 4 review: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard take the franchise from New York to Jordan, Berlin and Paris.

John Wick’s revenge and his fight to be free of all obligations to the Table is everything this film shows.

How did a John Wick film make such an unassuming stealth entry into our movie theatres you ask? No promotional stunts by social media influencers, no gigantic billboards, not even the mandatory Tweets by PVR pictures announcing with fanfare the tickets to one of the coolest action heroes?

Is it Godfather Part 3, I wondered. Can it be a standalone film? Will there be an awkward Sophia Coppola playing Mary Corlenone equivalent in this film?

Is it going to be the Clone Wars of the franchise? Eminently forgettable?

How can Lionsgate just depend only on a multiplex’s ability to lure the cinegoers with cheese and caramel popcorn combo tubs? I am outraged on behalf of all John Wick fans here as I head into the screening (just three ads and no previews means all my fears are going to come true). Apparently, there are options to watch the film in four languages in India - English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and it is being released in multiple formats including IMAX, 4DX, MX4D, DBOX, ICE, and 2D.