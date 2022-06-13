IPL Media Rights Day 2 LIVE Updates: Auction underway; digital expected to see highest growth

IPL Media Rights Day 2 LIVE Updates: On March 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced the release of invitation to tender for the media rights cycle. The overall base price of the media rights is estimated at Rs 32,890 crore.
IPL Media Rights Day 2 LIVE Updates: IPL media rights auction will resume today (June 13) at 11 AM with bidding for TV and digital rights which crossed Rs 43,000 crore on opening day of the auction. The base price for TV was set at Rs 18,130 and digital's base price is Rs 12,210, totaling to Rs 30,340 crore.
The upcoming media rights cycle has been divided into four bundles. The first bundle comprises broadcast/TV rights of the Indian subcontinent for all games with an estimated base price of Rs 49 crore per match whereas the second package includes digital rights for the Indian subcontinent (all games) with a base price of around Rs 33 crore for each game.
Also Read: Bids for IPL media rights soar past Rs 43,000 crore, auction resumes today
IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates | Digital rights which is expected to see highest growth in terms of value
-Digital rights which is expected to see highest growth in terms of value ended on day one of bidding (June 12) at Rs 48 crore/match, up from its base price of Rs 33 crore for each game.
-The base price for TV was set at Rs 18,130 and digital's base price is Rs 12,210, totaling to Rs 30,340 crore
IPL Media Rights Live Updates | Bids for TV, digital rights soared past Rs 43,000 crore on opening day
-On the opening day of the auction, the bids for TV and digital rights crossed Rs 43,000 crore on opening day of the auction.
-“At these levels, there is no viable business case,” said a media planner who is closely watching the bidding. “It obviously seems like the bidders are willing to suffer losses to hold on to market share.”
IPL Media Rights Live Updates | Day 2: IPL Media Rights e-auction 2022 resumes at 11 am today
-IPL media rights auction will resume today (June 13) at 11 am with bidding for TV and digital rights which crossed Rs 43,000 crore on opening day of the auction.
-The base price for TV was set at Rs 18,130 and digital's base price is Rs 12,210, totaling to Rs 30,340 crore
IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates
|Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the IPL Media Rights Auction 2022 today on June 13, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!