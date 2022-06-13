IPL Media Rights Day 2 LIVE Updates: Auction underway; digital expected to see highest growth

IPL Media Rights Day 2 LIVE Updates: IPL media rights auction will resume today (June 13) at 11 AM with bidding for TV and digital rights which crossed Rs 43,000 crore on opening day of the auction. The base price for TV was set at Rs 18,130 and digital's base price is Rs 12,210, totaling to Rs 30,340 crore.

The upcoming media rights cycle has been divided into four bundles. The first bundle comprises broadcast/TV rights of the Indian subcontinent for all games with an estimated base price of Rs 49 crore per match whereas the second package includes digital rights for the Indian subcontinent (all games) with a base price of around Rs 33 crore for each game.

