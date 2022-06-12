IPL auctions reach astronomical levels, cross $5.5 billion

(Image: IPL)

Cricket may be the sport of gentlemen—and IPL its knickerbocker version--but the high-profile bidders duking it out for the prestigious Twenty20 league’s media rights are resembling gladiators in mortal combat.

At the end of a tense and exhausting Sunday of bids and counter-bids, aspirants had offered to pony up more than $5.5 billion (over Rs 43,000 crore) for the combined broadcast and digital media rights of one of the world’s richest sports leagues. And it was just Day One. Day Two resumes tomorrow.

“At these levels, there is no viable business case,” said a media planner who is closely watching the bidding. “It obviously seems like the bidders are willing to suffer losses to hold on to market share.”

The rights are for a five-year period from 2023 through to 2027.

For context, in 2017, Star India (now owned by Disney) won the television, digital, Indian and global media rights by paying Rs 16,347.5 crore, outbidding the likes of Facebook, Sony and Bharti Airtel.

This time, the main rivals are Viacom18, Disney Star, Sony and Zee.

People close to the action said all the big players are still in the fray, and the competition has been hectic as bidders are going for broke.

“As we have before, there is always an element of ego that kicks in,” said a source close to the development.